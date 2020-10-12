101320-agt-ontheair

 Skip to main content
TELEVISION 

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

6 p.m. — Wake Forest at Clemson, ACCN

MLB

5:05 p.m. — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1

7:40 p.m. — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego, TBS

NFL

6 p.m. — Buffalo at Tennessee, CBS

RUGBY

11:30 a.m. — SLR: Hull FC vs. Huddersfield, Warrington, England, FS2

1:30 p.m. — SLR: Leeds at Warrington, FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Switzerland at Germany, League A, Group 4, ESPN2

RADIO

JUNIOR HIGH BASEBALL

9:20 a.m. — Marion vs. Highland, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

