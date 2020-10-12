101320-agt-si

Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association
Southern Illinois Amateur Tournament
At Green Hills Golf Club
OPEN DIVISION
1st: Tommy Alferman, Franklin County Country Club, 138
2nd: Curtis Brokenbrow, The Quarry at Crystal Springs, 139
3rd: Zakariya Butt, Aberdeen Golf Club, 140
4th: Alex Ciaramitaro, Bogey Hills Country Club, 141
5th: Kyle Viehl, Sunset Hills Country Club, 143
6th: Ryan Eckelkamp, Franklin County Country Club, 144
T 7th: Brad Hammond, John A. Logan CC, 146
T 7th: Tanner Walton, John A. Logan CC, 146
T 7th: Ryan Sullivan, Tapawingo National Golf Club, 146
T 7th: Matt Hefley, SIGA eClub, 146
T 7th: Garrett Mott, SIGA eClub, 146
T 12th: Tom Portner, Green Hills Golf Club, 148
T 12th: T.J. Broy, Franklin County Country Club, 148
14th: Sam Waters, Franklin County Country Club, 149
15th: Anthony Ruthey, Metropolitan eClub, 150
SENIOR DIVISION
1st: Buddy Allen, Metropolitan eClub, 134
2nd: Mike Castellari, Greenview Golf Course, 138
3rd: Kyle Viehl, Sunset Hills Country Club, 143
4th: Joseph Malenchm Metropolitan eClub, 144
5th: Anthony Brown, Persimmon Woods Golf Club, 145
6th: Tony Nolfo, Metropolitan eClub, 146
T 7th: Tom PortnerGreen Hills Golf Club, 148
T 7th: Brian Lovett, Bellerive Country Club, 148
T 9th: Greg Mazdra, Metropolitan eClub, 151
T 9th: David Johnson, Metropolitan eClub, 151
11th: Steve Pona, Aberdeen Golf Club, 155
12th: John Kueper, Greenview Golf Course, 159
13th: Greg Ward, Franklin County Country Club, 160
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!