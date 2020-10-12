 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
101320-agt-si
0 comments
agate

101320-agt-si

  • 0

Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association

Southern Illinois Amateur Tournament

At Green Hills Golf Club

OPEN DIVISION

1st: Tommy Alferman, Franklin County Country Club, 138

2nd: Curtis Brokenbrow, The Quarry at Crystal Springs, 139

3rd: Zakariya Butt, Aberdeen Golf Club, 140

4th: Alex Ciaramitaro, Bogey Hills Country Club, 141

5th: Kyle Viehl, Sunset Hills Country Club, 143

6th: Ryan Eckelkamp, Franklin County Country Club, 144

T 7th: Brad Hammond, John A. Logan CC, 146

T 7th: Tanner Walton, John A. Logan CC, 146

T 7th: Ryan Sullivan, Tapawingo National Golf Club, 146

T 7th: Matt Hefley, SIGA eClub, 146

T 7th: Garrett Mott, SIGA eClub, 146

T 12th: Tom Portner, Green Hills Golf Club, 148

T 12th: T.J. Broy, Franklin County Country Club, 148

14th: Sam Waters, Franklin County Country Club, 149

15th: Anthony Ruthey, Metropolitan eClub, 150

SENIOR DIVISION

1st: Buddy Allen, Metropolitan eClub, 134

2nd: Mike Castellari, Greenview Golf Course, 138

3rd: Kyle Viehl, Sunset Hills Country Club, 143

4th: Joseph Malenchm Metropolitan eClub, 144

5th: Anthony Brown, Persimmon Woods Golf Club, 145

6th: Tony Nolfo, Metropolitan eClub, 146

T 7th: Tom PortnerGreen Hills Golf Club, 148

T 7th: Brian Lovett, Bellerive Country Club, 148

T 9th: Greg Mazdra, Metropolitan eClub, 151

T 9th: David Johnson, Metropolitan eClub, 151

11th: Steve Pona, Aberdeen Golf Club, 155

12th: John Kueper, Greenview Golf Course, 159

13th: Greg Ward, Franklin County Country Club, 160

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News