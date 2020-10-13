101420-agt-calendar

Girls Tennis
South Seven Conference Match
In the past 10 days, 82 employees and residents of Choate Developmental Center in Anna have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.
Seven Southern Illinois counties are on Illinois Department of Public Health's list of counties considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.
The Shawnee Cave Amphitheater has been shuttered for years. The venue is set to reopen on Halloween night, with Yonder Mountain String Band set to play a socially distant show.
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday night near Energy.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
In a statement posted to Facebook Friday morning, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost announced he has contracted COVID-19.
John A. Logan College canceled all planned diversity activities last week pending a review of their content. Officials cited concerns the college could lose federal funding if they violate a Sept. 22 Trump executive order.
A former Massac County Emergency Management official has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly defrauding the county and local busine…
When Paul Powell, a political legend in Southern Illinois, died unexpectedly, he left behind a stunning secret: $800,000 in unexplained cash.
