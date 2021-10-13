101421-agt-ontheair

 Skip to main content
TELEVISION

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m. — Navy at Memphis, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — Georgia Southern at South Alabama, ESPNU

COLLEGE SOCCER

6 p.m. — Northwestern at Wisconsin, BTN

6 p.m. — Southern Cal at Oregon, PAC-12N

6 p.m. — LSU at Kentucky, SECN

8 p.m. — Illinois at Minnesota, BTN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

9 p.m. — Washington at Oregon, PAC-12N

9:30 p.m. — Utah at Stanford, ESPNU

GOLF

4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Collins Hill (Ga.) at North Gwinnett (Ga.), ESPN2

7 p.m. — Isidore Newman (La.) at St. Charles Catholic (La.), NBCSN

MLB

8 p.m. — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 5, TBS

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Preseason: Minnesota at Brooklyn, NBATV

9 p.m. — Preseason: LA Lakers at Sacramento, NBATV

NFL

7 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, FOX

NHL

7 p.m. — Seattle at Nashville, NHLN

SOCCER

8 p.m. — CPL: York United FC at Cavalry FC, FS2

TENNIS

Noon — Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals; WTA Quarterfinals, Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS

