101421-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m. — Navy at Memphis, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — Georgia Southern at South Alabama, ESPNU
COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m. — Northwestern at Wisconsin, BTN
6 p.m. — Southern Cal at Oregon, PAC-12N
6 p.m. — LSU at Kentucky, SECN
8 p.m. — Illinois at Minnesota, BTN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
9 p.m. — Washington at Oregon, PAC-12N
9:30 p.m. — Utah at Stanford, ESPNU
GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Collins Hill (Ga.) at North Gwinnett (Ga.), ESPN2
7 p.m. — Isidore Newman (La.) at St. Charles Catholic (La.), NBCSN
MLB
8 p.m. — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 5, TBS
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Preseason: Minnesota at Brooklyn, NBATV
9 p.m. — Preseason: LA Lakers at Sacramento, NBATV
NFL
7 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, FOX
NHL
7 p.m. — Seattle at Nashville, NHLN
SOCCER
8 p.m. — CPL: York United FC at Cavalry FC, FS2
TENNIS
Noon — Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals; WTA Quarterfinals, Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS