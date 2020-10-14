101520-agt-hickory

Region 5 of the state's coronavirus plan, which includes Southern Illinois, reached 8% for its COVID-19 positivity rate as of Oct. 10, the latest day for which data were available. Two more days above that number and the region would be due for greater bar and restaurant restrictions.
Illinois voters will decide whether or not to pass a constitutional amendment that would change the state's income tax structure. Here's a look at the debate over the proposal, and what it would mean for Southern Illinois.