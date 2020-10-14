 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
101520-agt-hickory
0 comments
agate

101520-agt-hickory

  • 0
Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association
 
Total Points Format
 
1st Place: Mike Chalem, Mike Janulis, Bud Shook (Ghost player), John Sterczynski
 
2nd Place: Craig Hinde, Lyle Shapiro, Bud Shook, Roland Person
 
3rd Place: Tim Fink, Dave Koster, Chuck Vaught, Jack Hagan
 
Shkns: Tim Fink #11, Lyle Shapiro #15, Dave Koster #16
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate
State & Regional

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate

  • Updated

Region 5 of the state's coronavirus plan, which includes Southern Illinois, reached 8% for its COVID-19 positivity rate as of Oct. 10, the latest day for which data were available. Two more days above that number and the region would be due for greater bar and restaurant restrictions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News