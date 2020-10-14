101520-agt-ontheair

 Skip to main content
TELEVISION

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m. — Georgia State at Arkansas State, ESPN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

5 p.m. — Florida State at Pittsburgh, ACCN

7 p.m. — Louisville at Virginia, ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN

6 p.m. — Texas Christian at West Virginia, ESPNU

GOLF

6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, First Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, GOLF 

4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, First Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m. — Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.), ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m. — Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn., CBSSN

MLB 

4:07 p.m. — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 5, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary), TBS

7:08 p.m. — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 4, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FOX 

7:08 p.m. — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 4, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1

RUGBY

11:30 a.m. — SLR: Wigan vs. Catalans, Warrington, England, FS2

1:30 p.m. — SLR: St. Helens vs. Wakefield, Warrington, England, FS2

