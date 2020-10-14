101520-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m. — Georgia State at Arkansas State, ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m. — Florida State at Pittsburgh, ACCN
7 p.m. — Louisville at Virginia, ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN
6 p.m. — Texas Christian at West Virginia, ESPNU
GOLF
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, First Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, First Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m. — Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.), ESPN2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m. — Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn., CBSSN
MLB
4:07 p.m. — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 5, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary), TBS
7:08 p.m. — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 4, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FOX
7:08 p.m. — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 4, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1
RUGBY
11:30 a.m. — SLR: Wigan vs. Catalans, Warrington, England, FS2
1:30 p.m. — SLR: St. Helens vs. Wakefield, Warrington, England, FS2
