110620-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz, FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m. — Miami at North Carolina State, ESPN
8 p.m. — San Jose State at San Diego State, CBSSN
8:45 p.m. — Brigham Young at Boise State, FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12:30 p.m. — ACC Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Semifinals, Chapel Hill, N.C, ACCN
4 p.m. — ACC Tournament: TBD, Semifinals, Chapel Hill, N.C, ACCN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m. — Duke at North Carolina, ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — South Carolina at Tennessee, SECN
GOLF
9 a.m. — LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — American Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), ESPN2
HORSE RACING
10 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
1 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Series: Future Stars Friday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky, NBCSN
SWIMMING
9 a.m. — ISL: The N 7, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Marion vs. Triad (from 2006 playoffs), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
