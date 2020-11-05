110620-agt-ontheair

 Skip to main content
TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz, FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m. — Miami at North Carolina State, ESPN

8 p.m. — San Jose State at San Diego State, CBSSN

8:45 p.m. — Brigham Young at Boise State, FS1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12:30 p.m. — ACC Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Semifinals, Chapel Hill, N.C, ACCN

4 p.m. — ACC Tournament: TBD, Semifinals, Chapel Hill, N.C, ACCN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m. — Duke at North Carolina, ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — South Carolina at Tennessee, SECN

GOLF

9 a.m. — LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, GOLF

3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — American Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), ESPN2

HORSE RACING

10 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

1 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Series: Future Stars Friday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky, NBCSN

SWIMMING

9 a.m. — ISL: The N 7, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Marion vs. Triad (from 2006 playoffs), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

