111120-agt-ontheair

AMERICAN FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — The Spring League: Blues vs. Generals, San Antonio, FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m. — Eastern Michigan at Ball State, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Toledo at Western Michigan, ESPN
7 p.m. — Central Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. — Florida at South Carolina, SECN
GOLF
11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Masters, Practice Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga, ESPN
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m. — XFC 43: From Atlanta, NBCSN
MLB
5 p.m. — Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards: Cy Young, MLBN
