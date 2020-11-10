 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
111120-agt-ontheair
0 comments
agate

111120-agt-ontheair

  • 0

TELEVISION

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — The Spring League: Blues vs. Generals, San Antonio, FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m. — Eastern Michigan at Ball State, CBSSN

7 p.m. — Toledo at Western Michigan, ESPN

7 p.m. — Central Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — Florida at South Carolina, SECN

GOLF

11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Masters, Practice Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga, ESPN

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m. — XFC 43: From Atlanta, NBCSN

MLB

5 p.m. — Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards: Cy Young, MLBN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News