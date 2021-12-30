123121-agt-ontheair

Friday, Dec. 31
TELEVISION
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m. — Hofstra at Elon, CBSSN
11 a.m. — High Point at Kentucky, SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m. — Ohio St. at Michigan, BTN
9 p.m. — California at Washington St., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m. — The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN
11 a.m. — The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, El, Paso, Texas, CBS
2:30 p.m. — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas, ESPN
People are also reading…
2:30 p.m. — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Command Center), ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (All-22), ESPNEWS
2:30 p.m. — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (SkyCast), ESPNU
2:30 p.m. — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Alabama Radio), SECN
6:30 p.m. — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Command Center), ESPN2
6:30 p.m. — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (All-22), ESPNEWS
6:30 p.m. — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (SkyCast), ESPNU
6:30 p.m. — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Georgia Radio), SECN
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
NBA
9:30 p.m. — Portland at LA Lakers, NBATV
TENNIS
5 p.m. — ATP Cup Group Stage, TENNIS
Saturday, Jan. 1
TELEVISION
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m. — Memphis at Wichita St., CBS
11 a.m. — West Virginia at Texas, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Creighton at Marquette, FS1
1 p.m. — Villanova at Seton Hall, CBS
1 p.m. — Baylor at Iowa St., ESPNU
1 p.m. — Providence at DePaul, FS1
2 p.m. — Arizona St. at UCLA, FOX
3 p.m. — San Diego St. at UNLV, CBS
3 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ESPNU
3 p.m. — Butler at UConn, FS1
5 p.m. — Wake Forest at Miami, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Kansas St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU
8 p.m. — New Mexico at Nevada, FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — The Outback Bowl: Penn St. vs. Arkansas, Tampa, Fla., ESPN2
Noon — The Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Orlando, Fla., ABC
12:10 p.m. — The Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma St. vs. Notre Dame, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN
4:10 p.m. — The Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio St., Pasadena, Calif., ESPN
7:50 p.m. — The Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, New Orleans, ESPN
NHL
6 p.m. — St. Louis at Minnesota, TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Watford, USA
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace, USA