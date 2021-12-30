123121-agt-ontheair

 Skip to main content
Friday, Dec. 31

TELEVISION

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m. — Hofstra at Elon, CBSSN

11 a.m. — High Point at Kentucky, SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m. — Ohio St. at Michigan, BTN

9 p.m. — California at Washington St., PAC-12N

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m. — The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN

11 a.m. — The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, El, Paso, Texas, CBS

2:30 p.m. — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Command Center), ESPN2

2:30 p.m. — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (All-22), ESPNEWS

2:30 p.m. — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (SkyCast), ESPNU

2:30 p.m. — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Alabama Radio), SECN

6:30 p.m. — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Command Center), ESPN2

6:30 p.m. — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (All-22), ESPNEWS

6:30 p.m. — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (SkyCast), ESPNU

6:30 p.m. — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Georgia Radio), SECN

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

NBA

9:30 p.m. — Portland at LA Lakers, NBATV

TENNIS

5 p.m. — ATP Cup Group Stage, TENNIS

Saturday, Jan. 1

TELEVISION

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m. — Memphis at Wichita St., CBS

11 a.m. — West Virginia at Texas, ESPNU 

11 a.m. — Creighton at Marquette, FS1 

1 p.m. — Villanova at Seton Hall, CBS 

1 p.m. — Baylor at Iowa St., ESPNU 

1 p.m. — Providence at DePaul, FS1 

2 p.m. — Arizona St. at UCLA, FOX 

3 p.m. — San Diego St. at UNLV, CBS 

3 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ESPNU 

3 p.m. — Butler at UConn, FS1 

5 p.m. — Wake Forest at Miami, ESPNU 

7 p.m. — Kansas St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU 

8 p.m. — New Mexico at Nevada, FS1 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — The Outback Bowl: Penn St. vs. Arkansas, Tampa, Fla., ESPN2 

Noon — The Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Orlando, Fla., ABC 

12:10 p.m. — The Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma St. vs. Notre Dame, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN 

4:10 p.m. — The Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio St., Pasadena, Calif., ESPN 

7:50 p.m. — The Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, New Orleans, ESPN 

NHL

6 p.m. — St. Louis at Minnesota, TNT 

MEN'S SOCCER

9 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Watford, USA 

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace, USA 

