17th NFL game puts some single-season records within reach

BUSHEL OF SACKS

Michael Strahan set the sacks record in 2001 — with help from a dive by Brett Favre — when he got 22 1/2 to break Mark Gastineau's mark of 22 set in 1984.

Jared Allen (2011) and Justin Houston (2014) both matched Gastineau's 22 in recent years, with Aaron Donald and J.J. Watt coming close at 20 1/2.

A 17th game could help someone pass Strahan and remove the controversy from the record that was achieved only when Favre just fell to the ground in the closing minutes of the season finale.

LONELY CLUB

The 4,000-yard passing season became common in recent years even with only 16 games as the game opened up and teams passed more than ever. In all, there have been 198 4,000-yard seasons in NFL history, with seven franchises having at least 10 and the Packers and Colts having 16 each.

There is only one team that hasn't cracked that mark: the Chicago Bears. It might be tough for the Bears to end that drought even with 17 games because Andy Dalton begins the season as starter but could lose the job at some point to rookie Justin Fields.