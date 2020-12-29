 Skip to main content
2 arrested in connection to armed robbery at Carbondale business
Jackson County

2 arrested in connection to armed robbery at Carbondale business

Two men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Carbondale business on Monday night.

According to a Tuesday news release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to a business in the 700 block of North Giant City Road just after 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police did not name the business. Police said the victim reported a man displayed a handgun and then stole cash from the business.

Officers, along with a K9 unit, found the suspect, identified as Lashawn F. Russell, 49, of Chicago, nearby, and he was arrested and charged with aggravated armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of methamphetamine. Police also arrested Hiram M. Jones, 42, of Carbondale, in connection to the robbery. Jones is charged with obstructing justice.

Russell was in custody at the Jackson County Jail, and Jones was released on recognizance bond at the direction of the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200.

— The Southern

