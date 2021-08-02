2 Bedroom Home in Alto Pass - $110,000

Looking for a quiet getaway? Look no further!! This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a remote cabin that has it all! On over 16 acres of land this quaint cabin sits with a beautiful pond, and shed for all your toys and backed up to the Shawnee forest! It's a rare occasion for something like this to come on the market! The cabin has one bedroom and a loft area as well. A kitchen and a dining area with and a nice sized entry. Wildlife is abundant as is peace and quiet!