2 Bedroom Home in Anna - $159,000

Beautiful affordable home with an amazing lake view. Private but convenient, this home is located at the end of a dead-end street, next to 3-acre lake. Enjoy the incredible views from the large deck while entertaining or drinking your morning coffee. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has a master suite, Master bath has large jetted tub and a well lit makeup counter, a gas fireplace in the living room, a detached 2 car garage and a large kitchen with a pantry. Roof was replaced at the end of 2018 and a new HVAC was installed in 2017. Call today for a private tour.