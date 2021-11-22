2 Bedroom Home in Anna - $35,000

2 Bedroom starter home or nice rental in Anna
Two touchdowns and two onside kick recoveries all in the final eight minutes help the Hornets defeat Decatur St. Teresa.
Daniel Lobo, a Southern Illinois University Carbondale student from Waukegan has died, the apparent victim of an early Saturday road rage incident in Gurnee.
MARION — Circuit Judge Amanda Byassee Gott faced a full docket Friday in her Williamson County courtroom: 18 cases.
CARBONDALE — Before Saturday, No. 15/17 SIU looked like a lock to make its second FCS postseason appearance in seven months.
ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — SIU's men's basketball team never blinked when it drew Colorado, the one Power Five team out of the eight in the …
CARBONDALE — Many are carrying heavy hearts into the weekend as they honor their transgender family members and friends who have died — whethe…
CARBONDALE — SIU swimming coach Geoff Hanson, who was accused of sexual harassment by anonymous former athletes in a Daily Egyptian story in S…
There are multiple ways to make your Social Security benefit checks bigger.
Police responded at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, to the area of the 400 block of Chestnut Street in reference to a report of shots fired, according to the Carbondale Police Department.
One southern Illinois connection provided a once in a lifetime opportunity for a local musician. Stemming from Louise’s memories of her brother George Harrison, Herrin resident Robby Clark-Stokes wrote a song commemorating the youngest Beatle with the help of his father, Robbie Stokes of Carbondale.
