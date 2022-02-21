2 Bedroom Home in Anna - $35,000

2 Bedroom starter home or nice rental in Anna
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Students across seven local high schools were in for a surprise Tuesday when SIU Chancellor Austin Lane stopped by their classrooms and offered them a full-ride scholarship to SIU next year.
CARBONDALE ― A Unity Point student was recently caught in school distributing cards touting white privilege, prompting the administration to have a discussion on the issue with the entire Junior High student body.
Jeff Wisely began to play the saxophone at 9 years old when he was a student at Vergennes Grade School.
HERRIN — Haydon Mayer was most certainly an unknown quantity when he arrived at Herrin High School his freshman year.
MURPHYSBORO — Postseason boys basketball action gets underway on Saturday throughout the state and the 25-2 Murphysboro Red Devils will be one…
The 20 local wrestlers from Southern Illinois did the region proud this weekend, led by the Class 1A 126-weight class second place finisher Be…
A legislative panel on Tuesday voted to suspend the latest version of COVID-19 mitigations for public schools. Here's the latest.
VIENNA — To say that the Vienna Eagles shot the ball well Saturday would be like saying Michelangelo was a pretty good sculptor or Beethoven w…
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The body of a 24-year-old Illinois man who hadn’t been seen since walking away from a car crash last month in Lake County was recovered Tuesday, authorities said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.