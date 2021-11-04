 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $18,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $18,000

This 2 bedroom home needs some TLC,, there has been some water in the basement. The lot is great and a very nice 2 car garage, which is detached from home. This is come in and use your imagination, and have a great starter home or income property. As Is

