2 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $25,000

This home is a definite fixer upper 2-bedroom home with a mother in-law suite next door, (attached) 1 bedroom, (11 X 10.7) 1 bath and LR/kitchen combined. This home is on the corner of Wall St and E. Snyder. There is a duplex acroos the street at 600 E Snyder, for $25,000 as well. both need attention.

