2 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $35,000

  • Updated
Interest rates are low, so now is a good time to own your own home or invest in rental property. This 2 BR/1 BA home has a 2 car detached garage w/concrete floor & electric. Newer vinyl windows, tankless water heater and some updated flooring. Bath has laminate flooring & pedestal sink. Eat in kitchen includes appliances. Laundry is shared w/kitchen. Washer & dryer will stay. Good size BR's. Baseboard trim (not installed yet) will stay. Property is being sold "as is". Seller to make no repairs.

