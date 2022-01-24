Interest rates are low, so now is a good time to own your own home or invest in rental property. This 2 BR/1 BA home has a 2 car detached garage w/concrete floor & electric. Newer vinyl windows, tankless water heater and some updated flooring. Bath has laminate flooring & pedestal sink. Eat in kitchen includes appliances. Laundry is shared w/kitchen. Washer & dryer will stay. Good size BR's. Baseboard trim (not installed yet) will stay. Property is being sold "as is". Seller to make no repairs.
2 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $35,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities are investigating a natural-gas like smell that is occurring throughout some counties this morning.
Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of former President Donald Trump, will be the keynote speaker at the group’s 2022 Ronald Reagan Tribute Gala on Oct. 8 in Marion.
Two GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up to help cover funeral and hospital expenses for a family of three caught in a house fire last weekend.
Thomas Elementary School went on lockdown Wednesday following a nearby home invasion and fleeing suspect, police said.
MURPHYSBORO — Much like today, the early 1970s was an exciting time for Murphysboro High School basketball. The wins came by the bunches for c…
At 12:45 p.m. Franklin County detectives responded to a rural Benton location and located human remains suspected to belong to Joshua Brock, 34, police said.
At 9:05 a.m. Ameren received a call from the school reporting a rotten-egg smell, an Ameren spokesperson said.
Nothing saddens me more than to see the angling community, which supported the IDNR for years, have that organization turn its back on that same community for a few extra dollars.
The Southern Illinois real estate market is active, with veteran brokers saying it is the hottest market they have seen in 20 years.
Addisyn Calloni, an SIU student from Royalton was crowned Miss Illinois County Fair Sunday.