 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $49,900

2 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $49,900

This is a 2 bedroom home, that is a fixer upper, great back yard, with mature tree. If you are handy and want to add a few touches, this will be a great home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News