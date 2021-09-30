 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $64,995

2 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $64,995

Don’t miss this 2 bedroom 1 bath home that includes a flex room with a closet. Located just a short walking distance from the nature preserve. Backyard is partially fenced with more room to fence in for your family or furry friend. This home was majorly updated in 2014 including: HVAC, water heater, electrical &, French drains- with a whole kitchen renovation. Unfinished basement has two sump pumps. If you’ve been waiting for a well cared for home- this is it!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News