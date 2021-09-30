Don’t miss this 2 bedroom 1 bath home that includes a flex room with a closet. Located just a short walking distance from the nature preserve. Backyard is partially fenced with more room to fence in for your family or furry friend. This home was majorly updated in 2014 including: HVAC, water heater, electrical &, French drains- with a whole kitchen renovation. Unfinished basement has two sump pumps. If you’ve been waiting for a well cared for home- this is it!
2 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $64,995
