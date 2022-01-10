2 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $20,000

GREAT home for the price! This is a cute home located on a corner lot in a quaint little part of Carterville. There is a stick-built addition that adds a lot of space to this mobile home. The addition is heated with a baseboard heater and has a wall unit for A/C. The mobile home part has a gas furnace and central air. This property would make a great rental property, or a great home close to downtown Carterville and a short drive to John A Logan or to SIU. There is also a 1 car detached garage. with concrete floor and electric. None