 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $20,000

2 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $20,000

GREAT home for the price! This is a cute home located on a corner lot in a quaint little part of Carterville. There is a stick-built addition that adds a lot of space to this mobile home. The addition is heated with a baseboard heater and has a wall unit for A/C. The mobile home part has a gas furnace and central air. This property would make a great rental property, or a great home close to downtown Carterville and a short drive to John A Logan or to SIU. There is also a 1 car detached garage. with concrete floor and electric. None

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News