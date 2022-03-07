 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Christopher - $39,900

2 Bedroom Home in Christopher - $39,900

2 bedroom 2 bath home located on a corner lot! This home has a large family room that could be a 3rd bedroom, attached carport, detached workshop building that is apx 20x15, central a/c and washer and dryer hookup!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News