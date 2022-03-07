2 bedroom 2 bath home located on a corner lot! This home has a large family room that could be a 3rd bedroom, attached carport, detached workshop building that is apx 20x15, central a/c and washer and dryer hookup!
2 Bedroom Home in Christopher - $39,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thirty-five years after Marion resident Ladonna Cooper was murdered, her children still don’t know who took their mother’s life or why she was…
Steven (Huck) Craig Wohlwend II
Jessica Trexler, 33, of Pulaski, was located dead inside a residence at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said.
Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing adult.
A Zeigler-Royalton Junior High teacher says he was fired as retaliation for reporting another teacher who allegedly bullied a student.
CARTERVILLE — Nashville led by one with 38.6 seconds remaining, added two free throws and weathered a last second 3-point attempt that would h…
People's National Bank allegedly robbed at gun point on Tuesday, according to a news release.
OKAWVILLE — Junior Reid Harriss etched his name into Steeleville basketball lore Friday when he made the game-winning free throw with 20 secon…
Southern Illinois Healthcare leaders President and CEO Rex Budde, Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Harre and Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Pam Henderson gave an update Tuesday on COVID-19 and their staffing.
Meanwhile, the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks will idle Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois for the week. The plant, one of the worst hit by the semiconductor shortage, produces the Jeep Cherokee crossover on one shift.