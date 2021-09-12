Newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath bungalow with tons of character! This home has all new flooring, fresh paint, new light fixtures, and a brand new furnace. The living area is HUGE with tons of natural light throughout the home. Perfect starter home or investment opportunity. Call today for a showing appointment! Priced to sell.
2 Bedroom Home in Christopher - $39,995
