2 Bedroom Home in Christopher - $39,995

Newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath bungalow with tons of character! This home has all new flooring, fresh paint, new light fixtures, and a brand new furnace. The living area is HUGE with tons of natural light throughout the home. Perfect starter home or investment opportunity. Call today for a showing appointment! Priced to sell.

