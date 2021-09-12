2 Bedroom Home in Elkville - $59,900

Take a look at this 2 bedroom home with large living room, eat-in kitchen, utility room with extra room that could be a 3rd bedroom plus enclosed front porch. There is also a 1 car detached garage Plus a 36x40 pole barn including a very nice poured storm shelter underneath pole barn. The barn would make a great repair shop & is plumbed for a bathroom. Updates include a New Roof in November 2020 & Newer Heating & Air. 200 amp service in house & pole barn has separate breaker box. Call today to schedule your appt.