2 Bedroom Home in Elkville - $69,900

Spacious 2 bedroom home with large living room, eat-in kitchen, utility room with laundry sink & extra room that could be a 3rd bedroom plus enclosed front porch. There is also a 1 car detached garage Plus a 36x40 pole barn including a poured storm shelter underneath pole barn. The barn also has several drains & is plumbed for a bathroom. Updates include a New roof installed in November 2020 , newer heating & air. This property is priced to sell & won’t last long so call today to schedule your appt.

