2 Bedroom Home in Energy - $92,500

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a full basement that sits on a corner lot. Sellers have updated so many things since they have owned it. New roof, windows, siding, HVAC system, water heater, new carpet, etc. all upgraded in 2014. The kitchen has had a remodel as well, new cabinets, back splash, flooring and appliances. Basement has had a french drain installed, and sump pump.. Beautiful hardwood flooring in both bedrooms and hallway. Outside is a spacious back yard, an attached carport, a detached garage, a shed & an outbuilding. The owners had green thumbs and it shows!! The yard has beautiful landscaping with a variety of plants and flowers. Also, there is a large garden area & some garden boxes just waiting to be planted. And don't forget the fire pit!! Perfect for sitting around with guests and roasting hot dogs and marshmallows. This home has a little something for everyone. Don't miss out on this MOVE-IN READY home!!