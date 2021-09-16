Check out this great home! Comes with 6 lots, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, plus additional office space. Located in Goreville IL. This six lot property leaves great opportunity for outdoor buildings or new developmental properties. This home includes a brand new central air conditioner, new furnace , new hot water heater ,new tub/shower, toilet, and vanity sink in the bathroom and new flooring through out the home . New electric box and wiring, along with a newly installed roof and gutters. Beautiful solid oak trim in the living room and walnut trim in the front bedroom. This home uses city water, but there is also a spring fed cistern. This property would be a great investment property as a rental property with room to add 1-2 more rentals on the other 3 lots . The property has lots of beautiful shade trees and plenty of room for a garden .Don't miss out on this one .
2 Bedroom Home in Goreville - $70,000
