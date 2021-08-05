2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $15,000

Are you tired of the “Diamond In The Rough” sales pitch?! Good, we are too! So we’re gonna shoot this one to you strait.... this home is not in move in condition , it will not qualify for financing. What it is, is a large partially fenced double lot with a home that has potential to be restored to the way the last 3 generations of the same family that have lived there would remember it! Here’s the nitty gritty, the basement has sprung a leak and the sump pump is not working so there is about an inch of water in the basement when we get heavy rain , subsequently the furnace is not working. The water heater is newer and was moved up stairs but could be returned to basement, the foundation has settlement issues thus creating floor issues, the siding has separated in the one bedroom that has leaked by the window. The roof was replaced in 2004 and seems to be holding up well! (See! not all bad) finally, The detached garage needs to meet a bull dozer! She's a handyman special !!