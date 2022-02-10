Take a look at this 2 bed 1 bath home located on a large lot, home features vinyl siding , large living room & kitchen, some newer windows & would make a great investment if your willing to do so work. There is also a detached garage. Call today for more info.
2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $16,900
