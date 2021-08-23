 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $19,900

Investment opportunity...2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow, sitting on a shady lot. House is in need of repairs. Home has newer blown-in insulation, windows, roof, wiring (not connected) and sewer line (not connected). Owner is also selling the house to the north (EB438959). He will consider selling these properties as a package. House sold "as is".

