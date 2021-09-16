 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $19,995

Affordable fixer upper on a great lot with an oversized garage! This would make a perfect rental investment as well. In the last two years the Seller has installed a new furnace, 10 year roof coating, and two porch additions. The detached garage has two storage rooms that could easily be converted as living space. This home also has a fantastic yard.

