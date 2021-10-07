This 2 bed 1 bath house with very large back yard and a 2 car garage has a lot of potential and would be a great investment property! Close to shopping, restaurants and recreational activities. Priced to sell quickly! Call today for your own private showing!
2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $27,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A May graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s aviation program was among three killed in a Wisconsin airplane crash Wednesday.
MARION ― Pinned to a front porch in an otherwise picturesque neighborhood on Virginia Street is a large navy blue flag that boldly proclaims: …
In news that came as a surprise to many fans, the Miners folded Wednesday after 14 years.
CARBONDALE ― A viral video with more than 10,000 views and hundreds of recent shares on social media shows a Carbondale officer attempting to …
The airport is the third busiest in the state, just behind Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports.
SIH has announced that 97.4 percent of the organization’s employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
CARBONDALE ― In 1992, Tara Bell Janowick, then 20 years old, had a miscarriage that lasted three months.
MURPHYSBORO — Danel Tiney hugged his brother and said to him, “Don’t ever leave me again."
Salukis spoil the Leathernecks homecoming by stopping their 2-point conversion attempt and foiling their risky game winning endeavor.
Zach Schneider, an SIU alumnus and one-half of the university’s most recent national champion debate team, was one of three passengers killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed July 27 in rural Montana.