2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow, sitting on a 1/2 acre lot. House needs repairs. Home has newer blown-in insulation, windows, roof, wiring (not connected) and sewer line (not connected). Large metal building on the south end of the lot is included. Owner is also selling the house to the north (EB438959), as well as 2 four acre tracts (EB439531, EB439177). Owner will consider selling these properties as a package or individually.
2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $34,900
