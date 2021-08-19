 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $45,000

2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $45,000

2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $45,000

Tons of potential! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow has a brand new roof and new HVAC system. Lots of open space in the massive living room and dining area. There's additional room that can be used for a third bedroom. A large attached garage needs some TLC but could be used in many ways. There's a half bath already plumbed if you wanted to convert it into an apartment. Home comes with all the appliances and a few extras!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
SIU welcomes students back to campus
SIU

SIU welcomes students back to campus

  • Updated

They're back! For the first time since late 2020, Southern Illinois University Carbondale welcomed students to campus Thursday as new students began moving into on-campus residence halls. In-person classes at the university begin Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News