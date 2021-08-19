2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $45,000

Tons of potential! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow has a brand new roof and new HVAC system. Lots of open space in the massive living room and dining area. There's additional room that can be used for a third bedroom. A large attached garage needs some TLC but could be used in many ways. There's a half bath already plumbed if you wanted to convert it into an apartment. Home comes with all the appliances and a few extras!