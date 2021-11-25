2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $49,500

Great starter home or investment home in Herrin. This 900 sq ft 2bed/1 bath home has plenty of charm. Features of this home include hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms, shower/tub combo in bathroom and a utility room off the kitchen for some storage. A good sized fenced in backyard allows some privacy and great place to have a bbq. There is a 1 car detached garage for additional storage space.Come take a look!