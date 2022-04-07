2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $84,500

2 bedrooms 2 bath home, move in ready. The kitchen has LOTS of white cabinets and counter space with stainless appliances. Beautiful Pergo flooring throughout. The master bedroom has it's own bathroom with a tile shower. The hall bathroom has a jetted tub with tile surround. HVAC system is less than 5 years old and is serviced every 6 months. The backyard is privacy fenced and a good size, along with a nice concrete patio great for kiddos and fur babies. The roof was replaced one year ago. The mudroom is a great catch all and storage area. This is a must-see property! Text listing broker to schedule a showing.