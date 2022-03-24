Nicely remodeled 2 BR/2Bath home with spacious rooms just waiting for new owners! Interior includes new kitchen with white cabinets, new appliances, and a nice size pantry. Rooms have all new flooring, light fixtures, windows and walls have been freshly painted. Updates to plumbing and wiring w/(new box). For energy efficiency, the attic has new blown-in R-38 insulation. There are 2 covered porches, both have been newly painted. Don't miss out! Call today for your showing. Seller is offering a Home Warranty with the purchase of this home!
2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $84,900
