Very nice two bedroom home in Herrin with large detached garage. This home has newer windows and the remodeling is complete with new kitchen cabinets. The detached garage is huge with room for 3 cars and more.
2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $89,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
