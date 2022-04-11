 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hurst - $37,500

3 bedroom 2 bath bungalow. Needs a lot of work and clean up but would make a good rental. Selling "as is" condition! Large deck, fenced yard, ceiling fans and front deck/porch. 10x12 Shed with overhead door.

