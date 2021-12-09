2 Bedroom Home in Johnston City - $57,000

Comfortable 2 bedroom home close to schools, grocery store, banks, and restaurants. Easy access to Rt 37 and I-57. House has had numerous updates in the last 10 years: water pipes, insulation, flooring, vinyl siding, ceiling fans, sewer line out to road, Trane furnace, interior and exterior doors. Central air is 1 year old. Extra 16 x 10 sunroom with laminate flooring added to the back of house - exterior access. Nice large backyard.