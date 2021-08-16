 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Johnston City - $60,000

Very nice, well maintained home on a corner lot! Home has a large living room and 2 nice size bedrooms. The spacious kitchen has plenty of pretty cabinets and newer flooring. All appliances included. Fridge, Dishwasher and Dryer are approx. 1 year old. Range and Washer are in good working order. All windows have been upgraded to vinyl windows. Heat and A/C have been serviced every year. Backyard is fenced and has plenty of shade. Storage building has a concrete floor. Close to park and schools. Sellers are offering a Home Warranty with the purchase of this home! Call today!

