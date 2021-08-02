 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Johnston City - $82,499

Extremely well-kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in a great neighborhood of Johnston City. Conveniently located near the school and churches, this home is a must see! An extra-large living area opens up to the dining room. The kitchen is super cute! All appliances and dining room furniture stays if the buyer wishes. Large attic space could easily be finished for more bedrooms or living space. The home has a front and back porch, a two-car garage, and an extra storage building. It also has tons of parking on this large lot. Call today for a showing.

