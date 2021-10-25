2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $109,500

This charming, farm-style listing is ready to provide you with all the comforts of home. The 1136 s.f. floor plan consists of a large kitchen with newer appliances and a spacious bathroom. The two bedrooms are off of the grand hallway and offer plenty of size and closet space. The house sits on two lots and includes a detached, heated two car garage. You can choose to enjoy your morning coffee either on the spacious front porch or on the quaint brick patio in the back. This is a must see and won't last long. Great location!