2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $117,000

This home has many additional features to offer, such as a NEW roofing installed in Oct. of 2020, walk-in closet (10.6 X 5.7Ft.), walk-in pantry (10.6 X 4Ft.), deck ( 15 X 14Ft.), gas fireplace, custom designed fire-pit in the fenced-in backyard, private trash pickup paid through Dec., custom plantation shutters on every tilt-in (easy clean) window, gutter guards (no more need to get on a ladder to clear the gutters), and more. There is plenty of space to also convert any of the additional rooms/areas into a additional bedroom/bathroom. Additional items included: Kitchen appliances, Dinning table, Family Room T.V. stand, Breakfast-bar chairs, Freezer in pantry, and Washer, and Dryer.

