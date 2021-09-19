This home has many additional features to offer, such as a NEW roofing installed in Oct. of 2020, walk-in closet (10.6 X 5.7Ft.), walk-in pantry (10.6 X 4Ft.), deck ( 15 X 14Ft.), gas fireplace, custom designed fire-pit in the fenced-in backyard, private trash pickup paid through Dec., custom plantation shutters on every tilt-in (easy clean) window, gutter guards (no more need to get on a ladder to clear the gutters), and more. There is plenty of space to also convert any of the additional rooms/areas into a additional bedroom/bathroom. Additional items included: Kitchen appliances, Dinning table, Family Room T.V. stand, Breakfast-bar chairs, Freezer in pantry, and Washer, and Dryer.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $117,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A show-cause order is one of the harshest penalties a coach can receive from the NCAA.
The body was Joseph M. Swift, 37, was discovered during the early morning hours Aug. 29 near 8196 Old Route 13, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
CARBONDALE — Grant Williams, the man SIU picked to build its first women's soccer team in October of 2018, has been placed on administrative l…
Area schools are scrambling to find substitute teachers and those who substitute are in demand, getting multiple calls requesting help daily.
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
How can the city best spend $7.8 millions dollars?
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.
There were zero ICU beds available in Region 5 as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to IDPH’s metrics.
A new $353 million budget for Southern Illinois University Carbondale includes a pay raise for employees, but SIU faculty says more is needed.
MARION — A 44-year-old Marion man has been convicted of sex crimes.