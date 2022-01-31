 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $134,900

2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $134,900

Very well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath residence located at the end of a cul-de-sac. House has a 1-car attached garage, and a detached 24 x 32 garage that is insulated, has its own HVAC system, own water shutoff, and lots of storage cabinets. Also included is a 14 x 20 storage building, also insulated with it's own window AC unit.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News