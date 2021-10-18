2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $245,000

Cute custom built 2 bed 2 bath 1900 sqft waterfront property right in Marion! It is surrounded by water and has beautiful outdoor space. Features of this home include built-in speakers, intercom system, 9 foot ceilings, central vacuum, built-in pella 'never clean' blinds in all windows, huge master suite and master closet, gorgeous landscaping with sprinkler system. Beautiful home in a beautiful location and only minutes away from shopping and the Interstate. Call today for your own private showing!