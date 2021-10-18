 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $245,000

2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $245,000

Cute custom built 2 bed 2 bath 1900 sqft waterfront property right in Marion! It is surrounded by water and has beautiful outdoor space. Features of this home include built-in speakers, intercom system, 9 foot ceilings, central vacuum, built-in pella 'never clean' blinds in all windows, huge master suite and master closet, gorgeous landscaping with sprinkler system. Beautiful home in a beautiful location and only minutes away from shopping and the Interstate. Call today for your own private showing!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News