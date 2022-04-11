 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $34,500

2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $34,500

This 2 bedroom and 1 bath bungalow is priced to sell. Needs some work but would make a great rental or starter home. Selling "as is".

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News