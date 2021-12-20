 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $60,000

2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $60,000

The right home at the right price. This two bedroom one bath home is the perfect size for starting out or downsizing. Nice hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms. The large family room gives you plenty of room to relax. Updated bathroom, new electrical box being installed. Close to the VA Hospital and shopping.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News