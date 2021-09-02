 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $75,000

Cute and cozy home, would make a nice first time buyer property or great for investment or just need to down size. 2 bedroom and 2 bath split floor plan with nice size living room, and a space for a dinning room or office/creative area. Large backyard with access from alley. Great yard for entertainment or just relaxing. Call today for an appointment.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News