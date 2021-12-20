Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home needing a new owner. This home offers huge rooms throughout and an unfinished partial basement. The owners have made a lot of updates since they purchased in 2016. New carpeting in living room, hallway and 2nd bedroom. New bathroom closet doors, toilet & added the bathroom window. The fireplace & surrounding tile were put in by Fire Masters. New light fixtures and ceiling fans in several rooms. Sellers replaced windows at the back entry. The fence & gates were added as well. There is a 2 car detached garage with work space and storage areas. Storage shed in the huge back yard provides more storage. ADT System is in place. Call to schedule a showing!
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $80,000
